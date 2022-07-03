AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

