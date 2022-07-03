AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

