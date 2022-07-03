AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.