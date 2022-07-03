AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

