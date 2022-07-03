AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

