AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,552,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

