AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

