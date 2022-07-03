AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.91.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.