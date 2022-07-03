Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aflac by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.24 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.