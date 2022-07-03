Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.54

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 15029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.