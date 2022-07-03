Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

