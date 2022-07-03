AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$40.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Cormark lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.46. The company has a market cap of C$420.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

