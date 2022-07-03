Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.39 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

