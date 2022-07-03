Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.15. 295,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 292,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
