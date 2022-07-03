Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.15. 295,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 292,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,801,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

