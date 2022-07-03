Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 278 to SEK 270. The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 47730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

ALFVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

