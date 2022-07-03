Alfred Lee Finley Purchases 29,086 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,679,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,876.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

