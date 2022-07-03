Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $219.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

