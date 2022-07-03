Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading Down 2.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 437,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 885,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.