AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.62 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.