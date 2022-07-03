Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £27,369.10 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,369.10 ($33,577.60).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £542,735.20 ($665,851.06).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £51,368.40 ($63,020.98).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja bought 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($375,414.06).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,573.02).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($827,428.81).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($880,027.48).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($877,192.98).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($877,192.98).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,122,145.50).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($742,240.22).

AWE opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £876.77 million and a P/E ratio of 118.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.81).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.