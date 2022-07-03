Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 8th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

