American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

