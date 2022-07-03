American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 4.1% Higher

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 534,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 915,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $960,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $292,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
