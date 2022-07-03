American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 4.1% Higher

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 534,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 915,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 170.87%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $960,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $292,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

