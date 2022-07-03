American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 61,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

