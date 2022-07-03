Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

