Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $28.29 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

