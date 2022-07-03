Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.06 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

