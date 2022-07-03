Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$147.20

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.60. The company has a market cap of C$80.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

