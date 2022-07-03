Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $64.68

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.68.

CDPYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.