Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target at C$47.44

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.

Empire stock opened at C$39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Empire has a 52 week low of C$36.20 and a 52 week high of C$46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

