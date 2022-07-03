Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $54.17

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

