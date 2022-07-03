Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $35.73 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

