Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Target Price at $57.57

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.