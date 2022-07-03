Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,270.29

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.29 ($15.58).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.46) to GBX 1,205 ($14.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.72) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.95) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,167 ($14.32) on Thursday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.42). The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 897.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.34), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($169,448.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $45,422.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

