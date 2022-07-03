Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $47.83

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

