Analysts Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) PT at $25.33

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

