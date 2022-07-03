Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $69.00

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.