Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $78.00

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.