Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$7.92

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$402.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.