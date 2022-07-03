Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $76.60

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.