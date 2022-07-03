Andrea Hall Buys 25,000 Shares of Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Andrea Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,125.00 ($11,197.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Perenti Global (Get Rating)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.