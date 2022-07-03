Andrew Dinning Purchases 76,000 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Dinning bought 76,000 shares of Sarama Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
Sarama Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
