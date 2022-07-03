Andrew Dinning Purchases 76,000 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRRGet Rating) insider Andrew Dinning bought 76,000 shares of Sarama Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

