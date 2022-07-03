Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($63.83) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

