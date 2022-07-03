Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 35,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 162,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

