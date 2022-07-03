Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 35,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 162,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)
