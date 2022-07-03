ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $63.39 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

