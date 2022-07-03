Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

