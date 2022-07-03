Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.