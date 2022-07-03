Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.