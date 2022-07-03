apricus wealth LLC Sells 517 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

