ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.20% of ArcBest worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

